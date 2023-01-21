freeman gsw.jfif

 Special Photo: GSW

AMERICUS — Deborah Freeman of Bronwood was recently featured as a Canes Spotlight at Georgia Southwestern State University here.

Canes Spotlights highlight GSW students who hold leadership roles, are involved in extracurricular activities and excel academically on campus.

