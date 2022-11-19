ALBANY -- Fifth-graders at the Deerfield-Windsor Lower School held the school's annual Patriots Day event at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds Thursday.

The program is part of the culmination of an interdisciplinary and immersive curriculum for fifth-grade students who have been participating in a program called “Why America is Free.” Through a grant funded by the Albany Chapter of the Colonial Dames, students have been learning about Colonial history, including Patriot life, Revolutionary War events, and important people during these times.

Tags