ALBANY -- Fifth-graders at the Deerfield-Windsor Lower School held the school's annual Patriots Day event at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds Thursday.
The program is part of the culmination of an interdisciplinary and immersive curriculum for fifth-grade students who have been participating in a program called “Why America is Free.” Through a grant funded by the Albany Chapter of the Colonial Dames, students have been learning about Colonial history, including Patriot life, Revolutionary War events, and important people during these times.
The "Why America Is Free" experience culminates on Patriots Day, the day that all the students have learned becomes real to them as they live a day and a night in the middle of the American Revolution. On Patriots Day, fifth-graders come in full colonial costume and persona and spend the day in a colonial-style environment, which includes academics, crafts, food, and customs ... even military training for boys and serving tea and sewing for the girls.
Thanks to a partnership with the Exchange Club of Albany, the students enjoyed colonial day at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds of southwest Georgia.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.