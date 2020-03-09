LEESBURG -- House District 152 Rep. Bill Yearta has been a certified member of the state Legislature only a few days, but he's already drawn opposition for his seat in the state House of Representatives.
Yearta, who won a special election to complete the unfinished term of former Rep. Ed Rynders, who stepped down last year for health reasons, learned last week that former Lee County Commissioner Dennis Roland had qualified to run against him in the May 19 Republican Primary. Since no Democrat qualified to run for the seat, the winner would -- barring an unforeseen independent challenge -- in effect be elected for a two-year term.
Also in qualifying last week, construction manager Jason Burnette qualified to run for the District 5 Lee County Commission seat currently held by George Walls.
"I had intended to run against Ed Rynders, but I did not want to run in a special election," Roland said Monday. "When it came to qualifying for this year's primary, it came down to (Yearta) was about to get in unopposed, and I didn't want to see that. I feel that I can do as good a job as anyone else, and I know Lee County has more voters than (the other regions of District 152) combined.
"If the people will vote for me, I will work with the other members of the state government to get everything I can for our region. One thing I'm not going to do is go (to Atlanta) to serve any special interest group. I will serve all the people in District 152."
Political newcomer Burnette said that while he has no problem with the work Walls has done as a member of the Lee Commission, he feels he has some ideas that will improve the Redbone District.
"I believe my experience in construction management should help me deal with budget issues, and I want to create an atmosphere that will help us attract business to our area," Burnette said. "I understand this is a political office, but politics is different in a community like ours. I'm just someone who's invested in this location, and I want to do all I can to make it a better place to live."
Burnette holds a bachelor of science degree in construction management from Georgia Southern University and is active in multiple civic and community organizations, including serving on the Lee County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the Artesian City Sertoma Club, Leadership Albany, the Georgia Academy of Economic Development, Associated General Contractors of America, Chehaw Park & Zoo, and Happy Trails of SOWEGA. The candidate is married to Morgan Burnette, and they have a 1-year-old daughter, Bennett.
