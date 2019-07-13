ORLANDO, Fla. – Joseph W. Dent of Watson Spence LLP in Albany was honored by the Young Lawyers Division (YLD) of the State Bar of Georgia recently during the organization’s annual meeting.
Dent, who served as president of the YLD in 1999-2000, received the Award of Excellence for Dedication to the YLD. Dent has remained a supporter of the YLD even as he transitioned to service as a member of the Board of Governors for the State Bar of Georgia.
The Georgia YLD comprises approximately 10,000 lawyers admitted to the State Bar of Georgia who are 36 years old or younger or who have been admitted to their first bar for no more than five years. The YLD has been strengthened over the years through guidance by the State Bar of Georgia, its Executive Committee and Board of Governors, the Supreme Court, and through dedicated service rendered by its members. In keeping with its motto of “working for the profession and the public,” the YLD has more than 30 committees that produce an array of projects and programs. Through the years, the YLD has also gained national recognition by winning several American Bar Association awards for its projects and publications.