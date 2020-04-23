ALBANY — Even with COVID-19 numbers “trending in the right direction,” Phoebe Putney HealthSystem President/CEO Scott Steiner said Thursday the community should “continue to do the things that are working” in a region that remains a hot spot for the coronavirus.
Numbers released by Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Thursday showed that one more person had died from the virus overnight, bringing the death toll at Phoebe facilities in Albany, Americus and Sylvester to 90. In Dougherty County, 103 people have died from the disease.
With Gov. Brian Kemp paving the way for certain businesses to open Friday and yet others on Monday, including restaurants — which have been operating under drive-thru only restrictions — Steiner told a gathering of local restaurant owners Thursday afternoon that health care officials could not — and would not — make a call on whether that decision is a good or bad one.
“I can’t tell you the best time to open,” Steiner told the group. “I can say that the volume of patients at Phoebe who have tested positive (for the virus) has declined for the past 11 days. And admissions have declined over the last 11 days. Those are positive signs. But I can also tell you that 14 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday who tested positive for the virus. That means that that group, either Friday, Saturday or Sunday, contacted someone who was perhaps asymptomatic, and five days later they have the virus.
“I still say the most important thing our community can do is wear masks — and if you admit customers into your business, you should require them to wear masks — do not congregate, stay 6 feet apart and don’t shake hands, hug or kiss. Our numbers have gone down because most people in our community have been doing that.”
As of noon Thursday, Phoebe-related COVID-19 test results included:
♦ Total positive results: 2,176;
♦ Total deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 73;
♦ Total deaths from Phoebe Sumter: 17;
♦ Total positive patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 94;
♦ Total positive patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 24;
♦ Total positive patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 0;
♦ Total patients awaiting test results: 82;
♦ Total negative results: 4,186;
♦ Total patients recovered: 1,525.
In the last 24 hours, Phoebe received 156 test results throughout the health system. That number includes 130 negative results and 25 positives, including one additional death of a positive COVID-19 patient.
“Though our COVID-19 numbers continue to trend in the right direction, we’re not yet at a point where we can begin performing elective surgeries or return to pre-COVID operations,” Steiner said, although such surgeries were OK’d for continuation by Kemp. “That does not mean, however, that people should delay care. We have extended hours at our Community Care Clinic, and our urgent care centers, primary care clinics and specialty care clinics remain open for business.
“We’re taking steps to ensure patients are safe if they come in for in-person appointments, and we have vastly expanded our telehealth capabilities, seeing several hundred patients a day through virtual visits. Patients need to continue to stay in touch with their providers for appropriate management of chronic conditions and to receive treatment for other illnesses or injuries. No one should postpone care because they think services aren’t available as we deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. We are here for them.”
Patients can request a telehealth appointment or an in-person visit at Phoebe Physicians clinics by calling (229) 312-MYMD.
For updated information on COVID-19, visit www.phoebehealth.com/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov.
No one ever said the virus was dead.
