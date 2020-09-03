To the ignorant squawker who thinks physicians aren’t using common sense and focusing on getting rid of co-morbidities: What is it exactly that you think they do? I have been a nurse for 40 years, and for 40 years I have worked alongside of and with physicians to help patients control chronic diseases, also known as co-morbidities.
No physician anywhere is ignoring these issues, waiting for a vaccine for COVID-19. But when folks show up in the ER 200 pounds overweight, having smoked for 35 years, with diabetes, high blood pressure and chronic lung disease, and haven’t been to a doctor in 10 years, there isn’t much that can be done except to try and support them through COVID and hope for a vaccine so people don’t get sick in the first place.
Yes, folks with co-morbidities are more likely to get any infectious illness and are more likely to die from it. Nothing at all new there.
Since the squawker seems to know so much, perhaps he or she can enlighten the medical community as to how to fix the problem of folks who ignore their health.
Terri Clark, RN, BSN
Albany
