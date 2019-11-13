I was thinking about making a chair so I could sit on a fence and see if I could tell if one side was really greener than the other. I had all the plans in my head and was ready to start when the phone rang.
I recognized the name of a very close and dear friend. I answered quickly: “Now what the hell have you done?” The voice on the other end told me how stupid that answer was, but that’s the way we always talked to each and would laugh about it.
Susan, sobbing and sniffing, trying to talk finally said, “Warren.” I knew this was not going to be a good conversation. She asked me to wait a minute, and after gaining some control, she said, “Tracy died Saturday of a massive heart attack.”
I sort of lost it. We were very close, going to eat when I went back to Illinois for a visit. They would always say that they would work around my schedule, and they did. They had Christmas parties and I would build a fire, accusing Tracy of skipping Boy Scouts fire-lighting 101. I had been thinking of him lately and thought to myself that I needed to call him and chat. We would talk for hours about a lot of things and nothing.
My point is simple. We were the same age, and him passing made me think my number may be coming up soon. How many people that I've known have gone before me, some at a very young age? Tracy had been complaining of having a hard time of breathing.
To those reading this, if you have a pain, get it looked at. If Tracy had, he would probably still be alive today. And secondly, call all your close friends who don’t live nearby, if for no other reason to just say, “Hi, I was just thinking about you.” It’s too late for me, but it was a rude awakening. Don’t let it be too late for you.
Warren D. Grant
Albany, GA