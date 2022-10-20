ALBANY — Donald Houston Daniel, who was bestowed the Scout Master position for Boy Scouts of America’s South Georgia Council in a recent change-of-command ceremony, has some extremely large shoes to fill.
Daniel will follow in the wake of outgoing Scout Master Mike Johnson, who has served in the position since 1990.
Johnson was honored for his service during the change-of-command ceremony.
A native of Kewanee, Ill., who moved to Albany with his family in 1971, Johnson started what would be a decadeslong career in scouting when he joined St. Teresa’s Cub Scout Pack 3 shortly after moving to Albany. He attained the Eagle Scout rank in 1977.
Johnson, an Auburn graduate who is the president/CEO of the Albany-based SRJ Architects firm, served as assistant scout master from 1987-1990 before being named scout master in 1990, a position he has held for 32 years.
During his tenure with the South Georgia Council, Johnson became a member of scouting’s prestigious Order of the Arrow, received the District Award of Merit, Silver Beaver Award, St. George Catholic Award, was named a Blue Angles Hometown Hero and was the Exchange Club of Albany’s 2022 Golden Deeds Award winner.
Daniel, a native of Key West, Fla., who moved with his family to Albany after his father retired from a military career, grew up in Sylvester. He joined the Cub Scouts in second grade and attained the Eagle rank in 1992. Daniel became a den leader of Pack 3 in 2013 and was a cub master for five years. A District Unit Leader Merit Award and Silver Beaver award-winner, Daniel has served as assistant scout master of Troop 3 since 2019.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.