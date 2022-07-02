ALBANY – Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital honors a nurse each month with the DAISY Award. The DAISY award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skills and compassionate care given by nurses every day.
Earlier this month, RN Dorothy Johnson, who works on the seventh floor, was surprised to not only receive the award but also a special visit by one of her past patients.
Johnson was nominated for the DAISY award by a fellow Phoebe Family member. According to the nomination, Johnson is not only caring, compassionate, empathetic and kind, she is also a loyal, attentive, intuitive professional and trustworthy.
“She consistently gives 150% every single shift and never waivers," the Phoebe staffer's nomination letter says. "She leads by example daily. She remains strong, even through the most problematic circumstances. One of the greatest attributes of this individual, is that she also remains positive and is a supporter for all of us when things get tough. For our patients and their families, during the most vulnerable time of their lives, she remains their rock."
One of Johnson’s past patients surprised her at the award presentation. The patient, who spent several weeks in the hospital, said, “She took care me like I was family. When I was in the hospital, I had to have spinal taps done. She would walk down with me and hold my hand during the process. She saved my life.”
Johnson, who has been a Phoebe Family member for 31 years, did not start her nursing career until she was in her 40s.
“I’ve always taken care of somebody," she said. "I’m the oldest of 10, so it’s like breathing. I love to serve and take care of others. I appreciate this award so much."
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, Calif., and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little-known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
At a presentation given in front of Johnson's colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors, the honoree received a certificate commending her for being an "Extraordinary Nurse." The honoree also was given a sculpture called "A Healer’s Touch," hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.
