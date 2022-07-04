VALDOSTA — In May 2022, the Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 23 new contracts for construction projects across the state. Three are for TIA-funded projects in the Southern Georgia region. They are:
• Coffee County: This project would resurface and rehabilitate the shoulders on 10.998 miles of Youngie Fussell Road starting at Georgia Highway (SR) 32 and extending to the Atkinson County line. The contract was awarded to East Coast Asphalt LLC of Douglas for $4.6 million. The project is expected to be completed by the end of summer 2023.
• Pierce County: This project would resurface and rehabilitate the shoulders on 7.947 miles of West Horseshoe Road starting at SR 15 and extending to North Horseshoe Road and Fletcher Road from West Horseshoe Road and extending to SR 203. The contract was awarded to J. Hiers Company Inc. of Baxley for $1.7 million. The project is expected to be completed by the end of summer 2023.
• Cook County: This project would resurface and rehabilitate the shoulders on 9.211 miles of Val Del Road starting U.S. Highway 41 and extending to the Lowndes County line. The contract was awarded to the Scruggs Company of Hahira for $2.5 million. The project is expected to be completed by the end of summer 2023.
For more information on these projects and others in the Southern Georgia region, check out http://www.gatia.com/.
In 2012, voters in three Georgia regions -- River Valley, Central Savannah River Area and Heart of Georgia Altamaha -- approved a 10-year 1% sales tax to fund regional and local transportation improvements. The Southern Georgia Region passed the legislation in 2018. Before the votes, regional roundtables of local elected officials, with significant public input, selected projects for each region’s Approved Investment List. These lists represent 1,022 TIA projects valued at $1.58 billion.
