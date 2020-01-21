ATLANTA – Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 15 construction contracts recently for statewide transportation projects totaling $26,236,967. The project bids were received on Dec. 20, and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on Jan. 3.
The largest single investment resurfacing contract, worth approximately $4 million, was awarded to Robinson Paving Company. The company was hired to mill, plant mix resurface, provide single-surface treatment paving and shoulder rehabilitation for 16.5 miles of roadway on State Route 128 from State Route 90 (White Water Road) to Calhoun Street in Macon and Taylor counties. This contract, along with nine other resurfacing contracts, represents 56 percent, or $14.6 million, of the awarded funds.
The largest single investment bridge construction contract, $2.3 million, was awarded to Reames and Son Construction Company Inc. The company was hired to construct 0.18 mile of a bridge and approaches on Old Wildcat Bridge Road (County Road 399) over Bluestone Creek in Madison County. This contract, along with one other bridge construction contract, represent 14 percent, or $3.8 million, of the awarded funds.
The remaining 30 percent, or approximately $7.8 million, is allotted for general construction and safety projects at various locations throughout the state. Those projects include installing interchange lighting upgrades, rumble strip upgrades to assist motorists in identifying when their vehicle has left the travel lane and the construction of a roundabout.
The December awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2020 to $196 million. Fiscal Year 2020 began July 1, 2019.
Revisions have been made to the December 2019 letting; a previously deferred contract (PI # M005949) has now been awarded. To view the December award announcement, the previously deferred contract and all other bidding information, visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/PartnerSmart.
Contractors and consultants, including Disadvantaged Business Enterprises, registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses interested in bidding on projects or performing work must prequalify with Georgia DOT. To learn more, visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Business/Prequalification/PrequalContractors.
Information on project schedules, potential lane closures and detours will be available in advance of activities taking place and will continue throughout the construction phase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.