The state DOT is warning motorists that northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 85 will be closed over the next few days for road work.

ATLANTA -- The Georgia Department of Transportation and contractor Pittman Construction Co. will close the left lane for Interstate 85 both northbound and southbound to install a temporary barrier wall between exits 160 and 164.

The lane closure will occur on Monday through Wednesday beginning at 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., weather permitting This operation will impact both northbound and southbound traffic on I-85.

