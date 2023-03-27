THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
92 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT /5 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA
COFFEE DALE GENEVA
HENRY HOUSTON
IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES
IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA
BEN HILL IRWIN TURNER
WORTH
IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA
CALHOUN CLAY DOUGHERTY
EARLY LEE QUITMAN
RANDOLPH TERRELL
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBA, ABBEVILLE,
ABBEVILLE MUNICIPAL A/P, ALBANY, ALFORDS, ARLINGTON, ASBURY,
ASHBURN, ASHTON, BAGBY STATE PARK, BATTENS CROSSROADS, BEAMON,
BENEVOLENCE, BLACKWELL FIELD A/P, BLACKWOOD, BLAKELY,
BOWENS MILL, BROWNS CROSSROADS, CENTERVILLE, CLARKS MILL, COLES,
COMMISSARY HILL, CORDRAYS MILL, COTTONWOOD, CROSSROADS, CUBA,
CUTHBERT, DALEVILLE, DAWSON, DAWSON MUNICIPAL A/P,
DAYS CROSSROADS, DICKEY, DILL, DOTHAN, DOUGLASVILLE, DOVEREL,
EARLY CO A/P, EAST ALBANY, EDISON, ENTERPRISE,
ENTERPRISE MUNICIPAL A/P, EWELL, FADETTE, FITZGERALD,
FITZGERALD MUNICIPAL A/P, FORRESTER, FORT GAINES, FORT RUCKER,
GAMMAGE, GANER, GENEVA, GENEVA MUNICIPAL A/P, GEORGETOWN, GORDY,
GRAVES, HACODA, HARTFORD, HATCHER, HEADLAND,
HEADLAND MUNICIPAL A/P, HEROD, HOBBY, IRWINVILLE, ISABELLA,
JONES CROSSING, KEYTON, LAWRENCEVILLE, LEESBURG,
LOCKETT CROSSING, LOGAN FIELD MUNICIPAL A/P, MABSON,
MOORES CROSSROADS, MORGAN, OCILLA, OZARK, PALMYRA, PECAN,
PETERSON HILL, PRETORIA, QUEENSLAND, RED ROCK, RICKS PLACE,
SCREAMER, SHIVERS MILL, SMITHVILLE, SOUTHWEST GA REGIONAL A/P,
SPRINGVALE, SPRINGVALE STATION, SYLVESTER, SYLVESTER AIRPORT,
TURNER CITY, UNION, WALKER, WATERLOO, WESTWOOD, WILLIAMSBURG,
WIRE BRIDGE, WORTH, AND YEOMANS.
The state DOT is warning motorists that northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 85 will be closed over the next few days for road work.
ATLANTA -- The Georgia Department of Transportation and contractor Pittman Construction Co. will close the left lane for Interstate 85 both northbound and southbound to install a temporary barrier wall between exits 160 and 164.
The lane closure will occur on Monday through Wednesday beginning at 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., weather permitting This operation will impact both northbound and southbound traffic on I-85.
Delays are anticipated, and drivers using I-85 are urged to consider alternate routes.
Exact dates for the work may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.
