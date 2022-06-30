ALBANY — Perhaps as a precursor to the Monday July 4th holiday celebration, fireworks of a different kind exploded at a joint meeting of the Albany City and Dougherty County commissions during a local-option sales tax discussion Wednesday.
Before order was cleared, the chairman-elect of the Dougherty County Commission called a sitting Albany City Commissioner a “punk-ass fag---” and the commissioner leveled sexual misconduct allegations against the soon-to-be commission chairman in an ugly scene that was witnessed by members of both commissions and some citizens in attendance.
The fireworks started when Lorenzo Heard, who was elected to serve as the county commission chairman in the May Democratic primary, walked over to Ward II Albany Commissioner Jalen Johnson after the joint meeting ended. Johnson confronted Heard about personal attacks Heard had made on a radio program the Greater Second Mt. Olive Baptist Church pastor co-hosts on Sundays.
Former City Commissioner Henry Mathis disseminated sealed documents concerning an incident Johnson was involved in during his college days, an incident that was investigated and dismissed. The paperwork surrounding that incident was sealed, and for anyone to have gained access to it constituted misconduct by the college involved.
(The Albany Herald received a copy of the incident report from Mathis but refused to publish any of its content because it was obtained illegally and to do so would have been a breach of Johnson’s rights.)
Johnson, meanwhile, provided paperwork that showed the incident in question had been investigated and dismissed as unfounded.
Still, Heard, who supported one of Johnson’s opponents in the Ward II election, chose to publicly discuss the incident as if it were true.
Johnson said he had not personally met Heard until Wednesday’s joint meeting.
“He repeatedly drug my name through the mud (on the radio program),” the Ward II commissioner said Thursday. “He had been given proof that the allegations were unfounded, and he continued to spew lies against me. I tried to keep it professional because I believe that’s part of being a government leader.
“He walked up to me after the meeting and reached to shake my hand. I told him now would be a good time to acknowledge the untruths he’s been telling. He called me a ‘punk-ass fag---’ ... that’s word-for-word what he said. I was stunned.”
Three other people who were present at the meeting confirmed that Heard did indeed use the homophobic slur in the conversation with Johnson, which witnesses say grew increasingly heated.
“Yes, it turned into an exchange of words,” Johnson said. “And I admit that I let him have it. I’m certain I used a lot of swear words, but I told him that he has a lot of nerve as someone who has enriched himself off the backs of poor people and been involved in misconduct of a sexual nature to talk about anyone else. That is the complete opposite of what it means to be a Christian.”
Contacted by The Albany Herald on Thursday, Heard said he would not comment on “this tabloid stuff.”
“I don’t respond to that,” Heard said. “He (Johnson) got to talking loud ... There were other commissioners there, but I don’t want to get involved in this Jerry Springer-like stuff.”
Current Dougherty Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said he did not hear the exchange between Johnson and Heard because he’d stepped out of the room after the meeting to conduct some county business.
“When I came back in, I wasn’t aware of what had transpired, but you could cut the tension with a knife,” Cohilas said. “I didn’t really know what went on, and I didn’t really get the story until this morning.
“I’ve talked to people who were there, and from what I am hearing this is embarrassing, it’s humiliating for this commission.”
Charles Capps, a community activist who attends most government meetings, said he could not swear to the comments that were made because he didn’t hear everything that was said. But he noted, “I wanted to talk with (County) Commissioner Clinton Johnson about something, and I saw this gentleman I don’t know in a pastel-colored jacket walk over to Commissioner (Jalen) Johnson. They got into a heated discussion that went on for a minute or so.
“I picked up a couple of words, and one of them was ‘sex.’ So I started listening a little more closely. Commissioner Johnson got pretty loud, and I heard him say something about ‘spreading lies’ and ‘never apologizing.’ And, yes, his comments were, I believe, plastered with a few obscenities.”
Capps said the altercation did not get physical.
“I couldn’t hear anything that the gentleman — who I later learned was Mr. Heard — said, and when the conversation moved outside, Commissioners (Gloria) Gaines, (Clinton) Johnson and (Jalen) Johnson continued what appeared to be an intense discussion. Heard wasn’t involved in that conversation.”
Jalen Johnson said Thursday that while he hated that the conversation unfolded at a public meeting, he stands by his comments about Heard.
“This is a person who, I believe, built his career on falsehoods,” the city commissioner said. “As I said, he got rich off the backs of poor people and created a kind of cult following. Someone should have instructed him on the separation of pulpit and politics before they propped him up to run for office.
“At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if a person is black, white, gay, straight or anything, we should be seeking the best person to do the job, not someone who doesn’t understand the process and thinks he’s going to be able to get things for himself and his friends. This man is in for a rude awakening.”
