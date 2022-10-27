fair winners.jpg

 Special Photos: Dougherty 4-H

ALBANY -- Dougherty County 4-Hers competed in the scarecrow and pumpkin decoration contests Tuesday at the Albany Exchange Club Fair.

Students were given one hour to complete either their scarecrow or their pumpkin. Competitions like these are important for youths because it emphasizes professional development skills such as critical thinking, communication, responsibility, and creativity.

