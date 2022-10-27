ALBANY -- Dougherty County 4-Hers competed in the scarecrow and pumpkin decoration contests Tuesday at the Albany Exchange Club Fair.
Students were given one hour to complete either their scarecrow or their pumpkin. Competitions like these are important for youths because it emphasizes professional development skills such as critical thinking, communication, responsibility, and creativity.
Dougherty County had nine outstanding 4-Hers attend this year’s competitions, ranging from 5th-12th grades.
Starting with the scarecrow competition, Isaiah Smith, Darius Greene and James Johnson all won first-place awards. Braylon Jones and Londyn Bobb finished in second place, followed by Tahj Hamilton in third.
In the pumpkin decorating contest, Jaslene Cade and Zoe Stephens both placed first, followed by Joshua Smith in second place.
The group was led by 4-H Agent Latrina West-Paige, 4-H Educator Rachel Knight, and 4-H AmeriCorps Service Member Dustin Thomas. The group leaders offered a huge thank you to all of the staff, volunteers and donors who made this opportunity possible for our nine competitors.
For more information on Dougherty County 4-H, call (229) 436-7216 or stop by the county office at 125 Pine Ave., Suite 100.
