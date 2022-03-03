ALBANY — Effective this week, the Dougherty County Emergency Management Agency will officially close the Emergency Operations Center for COVID-19 purposes. This closing is directly due to the decrease in COVID cases in the community.
Additionally, the Albany and Dougherty County Task Force will shift to biweekly phone conferences to discuss trends in COVID cases, and the EMA will suspend monthly press conferences to update citizens on the latest data on COVID, which means there will be no press conference for tomorrow on Friday as previously scheduled.
This closure and suspension of press conferences does not indicate that COVID no longer is in the community. City and county leaders, as well as medical professionals, continue to urge citizens to take caution in protecting themselves. Although the Centers for Disease Control has eased mask wearing protocols, the tools on the agency’s website still indicate that Dougherty County is a high-risk region. As a result, city and county leaders will continue to require both visitors and employees to city and county facilities to wear masks.
For information or concerns, citizens can contact the non-emergency Call Center at (229) 431-2132 or call 311 in Albany. For updated information available, stay tuned to the city of Albany and Dougherty County government Facebook pages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.