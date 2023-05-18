Among those attending the Georgia Association of Regional Commissions’ annual Economic Development Conference were, from left, Dougherty County Commissioner Anthony Jones; Christopher Nunn, commissioner for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs; Suzanne Angell, executive director for the Southwest Georgia Region Commission, and Economic Developer Beka Shiver.
ALBANY – Dougherty County District 6 Commissioner, Anthony Jones recently attended the Georgia Association of Regional Commissions’ annual Economic Development Conference at Lake Lanier Islands. The conference covered a number of topics, including special tax districts, recreation and tourism, housing, and economy and policy.
Serving as the chairman of the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission, Jones attended the conference with SWGRC staff that included Executive Director Suzanne Angell and Economic Developer Beka Shiver. Presenters included federal and state officials from the United States Environmental Protection Agency, Georgia Environmental Finance Authority, USDA Rural Development and the Georgia Department of Transportation.
“I am honored to serve as the chairman of the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission,” Jones said in a news release. “I attended the conference excited and eager to learn about the inner workings of the goals, plans and actions for the 12 agencies in the state of Georgia. The Regional Commission is one of 12 public agencies created by the Georgia Planning Act to assist local governments on a regional basis and assist in establishing coordinated and comprehensive planning for the state.”
Keynote speaker for the conference was Georgia Department of Community Affairs Commissioner Christopher Nunn. Staff from the United States Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration also provided a training session.
