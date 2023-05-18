jones conference.jpg

Among those attending the Georgia Association of Regional Commissions’ annual Economic Development Conference were, from left, Dougherty County Commissioner Anthony Jones; Christopher Nunn, commissioner for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs; Suzanne Angell, executive director for the Southwest Georgia Region Commission, and Economic Developer Beka Shiver.

 Special Photo

ALBANY – Dougherty County District 6 Commissioner, Anthony Jones recently attended the Georgia Association of Regional Commissions’ annual Economic Development Conference at Lake Lanier Islands. The conference covered a number of topics, including special tax districts, recreation and tourism, housing, and economy and policy.

Serving as the chairman of the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission, Jones attended the conference with SWGRC staff that included Executive Director Suzanne Angell and Economic Developer Beka Shiver. Presenters included federal and state officials from the United States Environmental Protection Agency, Georgia Environmental Finance Authority, USDA Rural Development and the Georgia Department of Transportation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags