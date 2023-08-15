sam ems.jpg

Sam Allen

ALBANY -- Dougherty County EMS Director Sam Allen has been appointed to the Georgia Emergency Medical Service Advisory Council.

“I received a phone call that my name was placed on a nomination list for consideration of EMSAC appointment, " Allen said. “I am very humbled and excited to be appointed to the Emergency Medica Services Advisory Council. Region 8 EMS will now have two members on the committee”.

0
0
0
0
0