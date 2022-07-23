ag.png

 Special Photo: Georgia Ag Experience

ALBANY – Albany Area YMCA third- through fifth-graders have a better understanding of how farmers grow their food thanks to the Georgia Ag Experience visiting their school recently.

The Georgia Ag Experience is a mobile classroom housed in a 36-foot trailer, which gives elementary students the chance to take a virtual field trip to a farm without leaving their school. Colorful farm photos, interactive technology and displays of products made from various ag commodities grown in Georgia highlight the importance of agriculture to their daily lives. The Georgia Ag Experience highlights Georgia’s poultry, beef cattle, cotton, peanut, timber, horticulture, fruit, vegetable and pecan farms.

