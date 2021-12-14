Beginning Dec. 30, at 7 p.m., the Georgia Department of Revenue will begin a system upgrade to the state’s Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System (DRIVES) to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs.
The upgrade will require vehicle registrations and titling services, including e-Services and tag renewal kiosks, to be unavailable from Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. through Jan. 3. Vehicle owners with expiration dates in late December and early January are encouraged to renew prior to Dec. 30 to avoid delays.
WHAT TO EXPECT: Dec. 30-Jan. 3
♦ County Tag Offices and the Georgia Department of Revenue Motor Vehicle Division will be unable to process transactions.
♦ All online motor vehicle-related services, including online tag renewal services, will be unavailable.
♦ Motor Vehicle Self-Service Kiosks will be unavailable.
How will this impact Georgia motor vehicle owners and drivers?
♦ Customers and dealers seeking to conduct any title transactions should complete their business at a county tag office prior to Dec. 30 at 5 p.m.
♦ Dealers will be able to initiate electronic title and registration transactions and emergency temporary operating permits over New Year’s weekend.
♦ Law enforcement will still have access to motor vehicle records.
Dougherty County business offices will be closed on Dec. 31 in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.
