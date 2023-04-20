ALBANY – Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services and Dougherty County Public Works teamed up recently for a Farm Medic Provider course. The primary purpose of the course was to help EMS lower “The Golden Hour” for trauma patients so they can get them to the Phoebe Emergency Care Trauma Center more quickly.

With agriculture being one of the most dangerous industries in America and every year, needless injuries and deaths occurring to farmers, family members, farm employees and rescue personnel, emergency responders often lack knowledge of the nature of farm machinery, chemicals and farm structures. Some rescue techniques may increase the risk to the victim and rescue personnel. This training and education in the methods of farm/rural rescue are essential for proper response and safety of the rescuer and patient.

