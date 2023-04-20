ALBANY – Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services and Dougherty County Public Works teamed up recently for a Farm Medic Provider course. The primary purpose of the course was to help EMS lower “The Golden Hour” for trauma patients so they can get them to the Phoebe Emergency Care Trauma Center more quickly.
With agriculture being one of the most dangerous industries in America and every year, needless injuries and deaths occurring to farmers, family members, farm employees and rescue personnel, emergency responders often lack knowledge of the nature of farm machinery, chemicals and farm structures. Some rescue techniques may increase the risk to the victim and rescue personnel. This training and education in the methods of farm/rural rescue are essential for proper response and safety of the rescuer and patient.
Nearly 40 participants between EMS and Public Works took part in the training, with all hands-on activities and participation for maximum exposure to the farm equipment and situational events around potential injuries.
“Due to the size and weight of the tractor or heavy machinery, farming and heavy machinery accidents are very dangerous work for first responders,” Sam Allen, director of EMS for Dougherty County, said in a news release. “This class provided training for a farm/industrial grain bin patient extrication procedure and demonstrated various techniques used to remove pinned-in victims from underneath a farm tractor rollover.
"By working with Georgia EMS Association and Dougherty County Public Works Department staff, we gained valuable information in patient extrication procedures, which helps tremendously with our goal to have patients extricated and transported to Phoebe Emergency Trauma Center within ‘The Golden Hour.’”
