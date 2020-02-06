Due to the severe weather predicted for the Albany area today, the Dougherty County School System and Lee County Schools are closed.
The Dougherty County School System announced that all schools and offices will be closed today. Lee County Schools announced that it had closed for all students and staff as well.
Both school systems originally announced that they would dismiss early on Thursday due to the impending bad weather. But when the forecast changed and the timing of the storms hitting the Albany area moved up, the decision was made to cancel school for Thursday.
According to the National Weather Service, the greatest for severe weather is predicted to be around noon for the Albany area.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for a large part of the state that includes southwest Georgia for Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m.
The agency said that heavy showers that could produce 1 to 2 inches of rain are possible on Wednesday night. Storms are expected on Thursday, some of which could be severe and bring wind gusts of up to 40 mph and heavy rainfall to the region.
