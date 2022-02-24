ALBANY — Dougherty County Commissioner Anthony Jones, who as a member of that board and the commission’s representative on the Dougherty County Library Board of Directors has observed first-hand the path that led to the grand opening Thursday of the Event Center at the Northwest Library, put it perhaps as well as it could be put.
“It’s amazing what you can do with an old furniture store,” Jones said after a ribbon-cutting event at the 2507 Dawson Road facility.
The southwest Georgia state legislative delegation delivered a $2 million Major Repair and Renovation Grant that allowed for the construction work of turning a former furniture store into the library facility. Later, some $400,000 in grant and special-purpose local-option sales tax funding allowed for completion of the adjacent parking lot and the eventual completion of the event center, which already has been in use.
“You had the state delegation, the County Commission, the Library Board, our Public Works department who all had a hand in today,” Jones, who represents District 6 on the commission, said. “What came of all that work is a facility with maybe a $2.5 million price tag that, if we’d built it from the ground up, would have cost $7, $8, $10 million. The taxpayers got a bargain, and now it’s really a multipurpose asset that the entire community can be proud of.
“You have to give (County Administrator) Mike McCoy credit, too. He’s very tight with the taxpayers’ money, but when we came up a little over budget on this project, we couldn’t just stop and walk away. With the help of Larry Cook, who was then head of Public Works, and Chuckie Mathis, who is now in that position, we were able to cut costs, and Mr. McCoy found the money to finish the project.”
Former Library Director Pauline Abidde was instrumental in pushing the project forward, and new Director Gail Evans, who has been in the position now for six months, got to see it through to Thursday’s grand opening.
“It’s almost, for me, like getting credit due someone else,” Evans said Thursday. “I know Pauline, county commissioners and the Library Board worked hard on this project before I got here. I know they all put a lot of sweat into it. But I am proud to be here today and proud for the public to finally get to see this beautiful facility.”
Evans said word about the Library Event Center already is circulating, as citizens have come forward to reserve the center for training sessions, weddings and wedding receptions, family reunions and graduation parties.
There’s plenty, she said, for the community to like:
♦ A state of the art 5,000-square-foot event center that can be used in its entirety or curtained to utilize only half of the space;
♦ State-of-the-art audio-visual equipment in both the event center and a spacious lobby that Evans said could be used for smaller receptions;
♦ A full-time event coordinator on-site to provide general and booking information and to provide tours for potential center users;
♦ A full catering kitchen with ice maker, heating tables and large refrigeration unit;
♦ A small dressing room for quick changes by event participants.
The library director said there is a feeling of “completeness” now that the event center is open.
“The library is an important part of the community,” she said. “And while we’ve had instances where we were short-staffed due to COVID — and we haven’t completely returned to full services and full hours yet — I’m so proud that our Library Board, our staff and the community as a whole have embraced what we’re doing.
“I think when a community goes through something like the economic bust of ‘08 and ‘09 and the pandemic, the library becomes even more valuable. Summer is nearing, and we’re getting ready for our Summer Reading Program. We still have our virtual and our curbside programs in place, and we’re getting ready for renovations on the Westtown Branch for the first time since it was built in ‘78. I’m excited about our library system.”
This was, after all, a system that was on the verge of collapse only a few years ago.
“When you look at a day like today, you realize that our Library Board — and especially Board Chairman Walter Kelley — put their hearts into this library system,” District 5 County Commissioner Gloria Gaines said. “We were on the verge of collapse (two of the system’s five branches were closed as a cost-cutting measure), so it took a lot to get to where we are today.
“We were fortunate to have the right board at the right place at the right time, and they’ve done an exceptional job. This is a facility that we want to encourage all of Albany to use. It’s a facility we all can be proud of.”
