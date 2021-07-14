ALBANY – The Dougherty County Police Department Investigative Division is searching for a suspect involved in a burglary incident that occurred on July 8.
The suspect is wanted for questioning in the burglary of a home on the 1800 block of Moultrie Road owned by The First Albany Deliverance Cathedral, where $5,000 worth of damage was done.
DCP is asking that anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information as to his whereabouts to call (229) 430-6600 or (229) 878-3159.
