ALBANY -- Dougherty County Probate Judge Nancy Stephenson has died after contracting COVID-19, the Council of Probate Judges of Georgia announced Thursday morning.
Stephenson recently tested positive for the virus and succumbed to complications associated with it on Wednesday, according to the council’s executive director, Kevin Holder.
Stephenson served as a probate judge for 27 years.
Stephenson's husband, Dougherty County State Court Judge John Stephenson, has also tested positive for the virus and is self-quarantined at home, Holder said.
Stephenson died only three days after Dougherty County Superior Court Judge Victoria Darrisaw issued an order closing the county's courthouse. Albany has been identified as one of the nation's "hot spots" for the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.