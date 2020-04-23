Pelham – A possible tornado left a trail of damage in the town of Pelham around noon on Thursday.
The severe weather passed over the Mitchell County town leaving trees twisted, broken, and on top of houses. Roofs were blown off during the weather event, too, according to witnesses at the scene.
Southwest Georgia remains under a Tornado Watch until 10 p.m. Thursday.
Check back to albanyherald.com for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.