THOMASVILLE -- The Downtown Thomasville Semi-annual Sidewalk Sale will be held Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.
Stroll through beautiful downtown as your favorite retailers step out of their storefronts and onto the sidewalks with some of their best deals of the year.
“Downtown merchants will offer great deals on end-of-season merchandise and are excited to showcase new 2020 inventory,” April Norton, the city of Thomasville Main Street and business development director, said.
Shoppers can explore all that downtown Thomasville has to offer, on and off the brick-paved streets, with more than 90 unique shops to explore. The sidewalk sale can be part of a weekend Valentine's Day celebration with their significant other.
Thomasville officials say the semi-annual sale is a day to shop local and contribute toward the continued growth and development of downtown Thomasville.
“This is a great opportunity to take advantage of an all-day sale while supporting our local economy by spending your dollars in locally owned and operated businesses,” Norton said. “Downtown Thomasville is growing, adding many new shops and tastings around every corner.”
A day in Downtown Thomasville will not be complete without experiencing the local culinary scene. While downtown, shoppers can have lunch at one of the many delicious restaurants or grab a snack at one of the one-of-a-kind eateries, bakeries, or coffee shops. There will be something for every taste.
“While shopping, enjoy lunch, dinner, a tasty treat or have a drink at one of our downtown restaurants," Norton said. "Come explore our growth and enjoy world-class shopping and dining, all while getting a great deal in the process.”
For more information, visit www.downtownthomasville.com or call the Thomasville Visitors Center at (229) 228-7977.
