THOMASVILLE — The downtown Thomasville semiannual Sidewalk Sale will be held Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. Visitors are invited to stroll through downtown as their favorite retailers step out of their storefronts and onto the sidewalks with some of their best deals of the year.
“Our wonderful downtown merchants will offer great deals on end-of-season merchandise, and they are excited to showcase their new 2022 inventory,” Madison Eaton, the city of Thomasville’s special events manager. “Whether it’s a girl’s day or a family day, you will not want to miss out on a magnificent opportunity to shop, dine or simply spend quality time in beautiful downtown Thomasville.”
The sale is a day to shop local and contribute toward the continued growth and development of downtown Thomasville.
“This is a great opportunity to take advantage of an all-day sale while supporting our local economy by spending your dollars in locally owned and operated businesses,” Eaton said. “Small businesses in Thomasville are truly the heartbeat of the community.”
Eaton noted that a day in downtown Thomasville would not be complete without experiencing the local culinary scene.
“While shopping, enjoy lunch, dinner, or a tasty treat at one of over 25 unique downtown restaurants, bakeries, or coffee shops,” she said. “Our culinary scene offers something for everybody, so plan to come early and stay late.
“Be sure to explore all that downtown Thomasville has to offer, on and off the brick-paved streets, with over 90 unique shops to explore. We look forward to spending the day with you in downtown Thomasville.”
