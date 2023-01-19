draffin tucker.png

 Special Illustration

ALBANY – Draffin Tucker, a leading provider of professional accounting services, is celebrating 75 years of client services.

Founded in 1948, the firm has built a reputation for delivering quality service and expert advice to a wide range of clients, including small businesses, large corporations, individuals, government entities, nonprofit agencies and health care providers.

