ALBANY – Draffin Tucker, a leading provider of professional accounting services, is celebrating 75 years of client services.
Founded in 1948, the firm has built a reputation for delivering quality service and expert advice to a wide range of clients, including small businesses, large corporations, individuals, government entities, nonprofit agencies and health care providers.
With offices in Albany and Atlanta, Draffin Tucker offers a comprehensive range of services, including financial statement audits, accounting, tax preparation, business advisory services, and financial planning. The firm’s team of experienced professionals works closely with clients to ensure they have the information they need to make informed business decisions.
“We are thrilled to reach this milestone and to have been a part of the success of so many of our clients,” Jeff Wright, Draffin Tucker's managing partner said in a news release. “It is an honor to be part of the multigenerational legacy of professionals providing the highest level of service and expertise”
Draffin Tucker officials say the company's staff takes pride in timely and quality service that exceeds clients' expectations. The firm also offers competitive rates and assigns a partner, manager, and service team to each client to ensure personal attention while building strong and long-lasting relationships.
“Throughout the past 75 years, Draffin Tucker has appreciated the opportunity to be part of our clients' success,” Wright said. "We look forward to continuing to serve our clients in their pursuit of their goals for years to come."
