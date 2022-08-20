ALBANY -- In response to Georgia’s Rural Hospital Tax Credit Program, Draffin & Tucker LLP has announced that with its 2022 contribution of approximately $200,000, the Draffin Tucker team has contributed more than $1 million to eligible rural hospitals within the state over the last six years.
“Draffin Tucker works extensively with hospitals and health systems throughout the state of Georgia, of which many serve rural communities," firm Managing Partner Jeff Wright said in a news release. "Certainly, over the last couple of years, we have seen how vital rural hospitals are to not only their communities but to the state’s health care infrastructure. The Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit Program is just one of the many ways that our firm participates in supporting rural hospitals so they may continue to provide the care and services their communities need."
House Bill 769, the updated form of SB 258, seeks to drive private contributions to rural hospitals through a tax credit program, designed to bolster the rural hospital community in Georgia by generating total contributions in excess of $300 million over a five-year term. The Rural Hospital Tax Credit Program became effective in Georgia beginning January 1, 2017. From 2018 through 2022, Georgia taxpayers can access $60 million of rural hospital organization tax credits each year, with each qualified RHO having access to $4 million of tax credits (until the total annual $60 million cap is met).
