ALBANY -- Uniform officers with the Albany Police Department notified the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit Saturday after getting a call that a large quantity of marijuana was at the Fed-Ex location on West Gordon Avenue waiting for delivery to a home in the city.
On scene, ADDU took custody of the box and conducted a preliminary investigation. The unit's investigation revealed that the package, headed to a home on the 1200 block of Ninth Avenue, contained 11.4 pounds of marijuana. Investigators secured a search warrant and executed at the Ninth Avenue location, where they arrested Kelly Marie Watson, 28, according to a release from the drug unit.
Along with marijuana, investigators recovered a Beretta 9mm handgun and $560 in cash.
Major Ryan Ward said it’s not uncommon for drugs to be delivered by mail. He also stressed the importance of working jointly to keep drugs from coming into Albany and Dougherty County. ADDU filed trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug-related items, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charges against Watson.
