Dougherty County Commission returns to live meetings this week

Given the current increase in COVID-19 cases in Dougherty County, county officials are reverting back to a mask-required policy for all county buildings and facilities, effective immediately.

 File Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY -- Given the current increase in COVID-19 cases in Dougherty County, county officials are reverting back to a mask-required policy for all county buildings and facilities, effective immediately.

Vaccinated or not, all employees and citizens entering county buildings and facilities will be required to wear a mask, the county said in a news release Thursday.

Nationally, there is a 300 percent increase in the number of coronavirus cases. Locally, Dougherty County is seeing a 50 percent increase in the number of cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new masking guidance recommending that all people wear masks indoors if COVID is spreading rapidly in the community, and that all kids wear masks in schools.

“In reverting back to this policy, we are considering the rise in the number of positive cases in our community and taking every precaution to protect our employees and everyone entering our county buildings and facilities,” Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy said in the news release.

For the latest CDC recommendations, citizens are encouraged to visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos