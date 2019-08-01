ALBANY -- Dougherty County School System Superintendent Ken Dyer went through his usual frenetic, be-everywhere-at-once pace Thursday as local public schools opened for the first day of the 2019-20 academic year.
"I've been to 10 schools today so far," Dyer said mid-day. "And everywhere I've been, it's been so far, so good."
The system expects more than 14,000 students to register for the academic year, but Dyer said it will probably be next week before officials get an accurate count on enrollment.
"A lot of parents use these first two days of the school year to register their students, so we'll be seeing a lot of that," he said. "But I expect we'll be up to speed next week."
Dyer said he was "excited" that a group of "greeters" showed up at all of the county's elementary school to welcome students, especially those who are leaving mom and dad behind for the first time.
"I think that's important for our younger students," the superintendent said. "Everyone's taking pictures and really turning it into an exciting day for our young students."
Dyer said he'd gotten no complaints so far from parents or others involved with the school system.
"We've still got to get them home," he said. "But we haven't had a call of complaint yet that I'm aware of. Based on the reports I've gotten from the schools I've been to, this is the best opening day we've had since I've been here."