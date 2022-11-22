Early voting in U.S. Senate runoff begins on Monday

ALBANY — If it seems like there was just an election, there was, on Nov. 8. And there’s another one on tap, with early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff contest beginning on Monday.
The runoff election between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will be held on Dec. 6.
Election offices across the state are gearing up for early voting, mail-in ballots and receiving absentee ballots.
Dougherty County voters will have two days of extended voting hours for advance in-person voting at the Albany Civic Center. The polling location will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and Dec. 2, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Dec. 1.
“The (elections) board stated that, of course, we wanted to keep the location the same” as for the general election, Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said. “The biggest thing is the people really like the location, and that was a factor as well.”
The Dougherty County Commission on Monday approved the $94,000 expenditure to rent the conference room space used for the first round of early voting as well as the cost of staffing the facility.
The location was staffed with 23 poll workers for the three-week general election voting period, and said she Nickerson plans to have 18 on hand for the runoff electron.
“They do an excellent job,” Nickerson said. “We’ve supplied them a lot of equipment. I don’t know anywhere else you have wheelchair service.”
Nickerson encouraged voters who are unsure about voting status to check the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page at https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/.
