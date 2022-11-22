Early voting in U.S. Senate runoff begins on Monday

Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson

 File Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — If it seems like there was just an election, there was, on Nov. 8. And there’s another one on tap, with early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff contest beginning on Monday.

The runoff election between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will be held on Dec. 6.

