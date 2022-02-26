ALBANY — As southwest Georgia, and indeed, the state, region and nation, focus on the latest outlook for business, the assessment will, from this point on, come with a qualifier: Pre-COVID and post-COVID.
And while the deadly pandemic that devastated the nation’s, as well as the world’s, economy has by no means been eradicated, the world is in the process of moving past the pandemic in an effort to return to what passed as “normal” two years ago. And in the state of Georgia, which has been the No. 1 state in the country in which to do business for eight years running, that’s a significant order. Even with record import/export numbers and expansion of the state’s busy ports, supply chain issues have left many businesses without the goods that make up their livelihood. And many are having trouble hiring needed employees.
One local automotive dealership, which is doing “brisk business ... when we can get the cars,” lamented supply-chain issues by noting the dearth of vehicles available for shoppers who have shown an eagerness to upgrade.
“Look out there,” the dealer, who asked that neither his name nor his dealership be named, said. “We’ve got customers coming in here at a rate that’s about as good as it was before the pandemic. But as you see, we just don’t have the inventory. And the trouble is, we can’t get it.
Help-wanted signs have popped up all over Albany and southwest Georgia, and even as Georgia has continued to seduce businesses that are bringing tens of thousands of jobs to the state, a shortage of workers is hampering efforts to fill even well-paying positions.
“You keep hearing people talk about needing jobs, but we’re getting to a place now where we see a need for well-trained people to fill the jobs,” Albany Technical College President Anthony Parker said in a recent interview. “And we’re not talking about minimum-wage jobs; we’re talking about life-altering positions.
“That’s why I think job-training programs are now perhaps more important than they’ve ever been.”
Still, with federal funds from the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan Act flowing into the state by the billions, and starting to trickle its way down to local governments and businesses, there is an air of cautious optimism surrounding the business scene as we move well into 2022.
“When you look at Albany, certainly from an economic perspective, it’s a good time,” Albany Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Barbara Rivera Holmes said. “We have a slew of new small businesses in Albany and the area; I think you’ve seen some people getting into entrepreneurship, building something that fits a community need, across all sectors in Albany.”
Local programs designed to train future employees in high-tech and high-paying positions at all levels — from Albany State University to Albany Tech to Turner Job Corps Center to middle and high school students like those at the Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy in the Dougherty County School System — are another reason for optimism in the region.
Global technology firm IBM is providing Albany State with $2 million in technology resources as part of a collaboration to develop diverse and high-demand skills that align with industry needs and trends so both students and faculty can develop the skills they need for the jobs of tomorrow.
“This collaboration shows ASU’s unwavering commitment to student success, access, and academic excellence,” ASU President Marion Fedrick said earlier this week. “The demand for a work force trained in STEM fields grows daily. ASU will continue to train students to succeed in the technology industry.”
Albany Tech, meanwhile, has evolved from a traditional “trade school,” offering blue-collar skills, to a true technical college that provides immediate training that can land students high-paying careers in a short period of time. The Albany-based college has programs that lead directly to jobs that, according to Vice President for Adult Education Linda Coston, pay a “living wage,” among them truck driving, which pays drivers up to $90,000 a year; auto mechanics, who “would have to work hard not to make $70,000 a year,” according to Parker; and nursing, which has starting salaries around $50,000.
“Between the 2010 and 2020 census, the seven counties that Albany Technical College serves lost almost 8,000 people,” Parker said recently. “And even though we’re fortunate to have Marine Corps Logistics Command and Maintenance Center here at the Marine base (Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany), to have the Phoebe Health System as the largest employer and a regional health care hub in southwest Georgia, and we’re the clear retail and entertainment hub in the region, (the population loss) is disturbing.
“There is a labor shortage in this region, which is one of the poorest in the nation. It’s not totally unexpected — we knew the baby boomers were going to start aging out — but we didn’t expect it to be this dramatic. When we lose our working population, it means that our major employers have to go farther and farther out — to Waycross, Tallahassee and even Jacksonville — to hire their employees. That becomes an issue for the retail and housing sectors as less people live in the community. It also makes those employers vulnerable. It’s all part of a troubling trend.”
So Parker and the staff at Albany Tech are doing something about it. Spearheaded by Coston, the college is pushing to tap into a sometimes forgotten potential labor force in the region: adults who never finished high school and now often find themselves stuck in low-paying jobs with little opportunity for advancement.
Albany Tech and Albany State, in addition to working with students from the 4C Academy and Turner Job Corps, have a strong relationship that allows students from Albany Tech the opportunity to move easily and seamlessly into degree programs at Albany State.
“I love the relationship between Albany Tech and Albany State, the seamless pathways so our workers have the opportunities for growth,” Holmes said. “Population loss is something rural communities across Georgia and the nation are facing, so it’s important for us to continue to focus on attracting talent, retaining talent. Talent recruitment and talent retention are going to continue to be very important in the next few years.”
Albany’s largest employer, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, in addition to providing opportunities for local students to move directly into positions in the nursing field, which is one of the region’s, state’s and nation’s most pressing needs, is moving into 2022 with plans for a $140 million expansion. The project will include an enhanced and state-of-the-art trauma center — which is crucial to the hospital receiving Level II trauma designation from the state — and expanded ICU and NICU centers.
“This is something that is needed at Phoebe,” hospital CEO Joe Austin said. “It’s going to be important to serving the people of Albany and Dougherty County as well as the citizens of southwest Georgia.”
Another welcome bit of economic news in the metro Albany region is the sudden surge in new, mostly mom-and-pop, businesses that have sprung up. From restaurants to retail service centers to grocery stores, the new businesses are, residents say, encouraging.
The opening of a new Piggly Wiggly grocery store in south Albany — an area that had unofficially been designated a “food desert” — drew praise from citizens and officials alike, as has the Village Green Commons development undertaken by Brad Hallford and Live Oak Properties. The development gives a more upscale feel to an area that had long since needed a makeover.
“Due to the location and the history of this development, we saw a lot of upside,” Hallford said. “And, so far, the units have pretty much sold themselves. I have nothing but respect for business owners willing to take a risk on a start-up during COVID with so many things still up in the air.
“What we wanted — and what the Commons is becoming — is a cool place for people in Albany to go. We’re going to make sure the right businesses get in here. That will be a win for our community.”
With local investment, federal and state funds pouring into the region, and entrepreneurs willing to take a risk on bringing their dreams to life, the economic outlook for Albany and southwest Georgia is indeed one of optimism — if guarded — as we move toward the end of one fiscal year and into another.
“The state of Georgia is making investments in infrastructure and transportation that are well-deserved,” Holmes noted. “(Now the question becomes) Do we have the right job opportunities so people will want to move to Albany? We face very real challenges. But we also have reason to be optimistic.”
