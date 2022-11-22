ALBANY -- Jana Dyke's heard the question often enough. And even though it is pretty much baseless -- a case of comparing apples and washing machines -- the question persists.
Georgia, the No. 1 state in which to do business for nine years running, is announcing new, multimillion- and sometimes billion-dollar businesses on an almost daily basis. So why aren't any of them coming to Albany and Dougherty County?
Dyke has been executive director of the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission for just short of two years. And while there is a solid enough reason there hasn't been a large volume of highly visible economic activity in the community in that time (a little something called COVID), Dyke points out that she doesn't really need justification.
"Pratt Industries just completed a 100,000-square-foot, $18 million expansion project at their place," she noted. "There were no tax abatements; they wanted to be here. And you'll be the first to learn that Procter & Gamble is adding a new line that requires an $85 million expansion. And they're hiring 100 new people.
"There are things going on in the community. I think within the first quarter of next year, we'll have a couple of announcements. We're working on some projects that, let's just say, they're in areas that it will be a relief to see for people in the community."
In fact, over the two years that she's headed the Albany-Dougherty EDC, there has been in excess of $70,000,000 in investment in the community, investment that added 436 new jobs. The EDC also has hosted a regional job fair that attracted more than 700 participants and has another one planned for the first quarter of 2023.
During that time, by the way, Dyke was running a pretty much one-person show. She added new staff -- Director of Operations Roderick Gilbert, who came to the EDC a week ago via Atlanta and Phoebe Putney Health System, and Director of Business Relations Jessica Zurheide, whose been part of the EDC staff for three weeks after coming South from New York to attend Kennesaw State University.
"We had (a staff member) take a new job that was a step up and another retire," Dyke said of staff that left shortly after she arrived. "I wanted to get things organized here, so I waited to hire anyone. I didn't want to bring new people here and set them up for failure. So I worked with our board on putting together a master plan. It's in place now, and I'm very excited about the direction we're headed in."
Dyke served as president and CEO of the Waycross and Ware County Development Authority from 2017 to 2020 before taking the job in Albany. Before her time in Waycross, she worked as director of Sylvester's Main Street/Downtown Development program (2015-2016) and as a Realtor in Valdosta (2008-2015). She was part of the Leadership Georgia Class of 2020-2021, a member of the Waycross and Ware County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and is first vice chair of the Southern Economic Development Council Board of Directors.
Dyke, an avid outdoorswoman, currently serves as the secretary/treasurer for the Georgia Wildlife Federation; Georgia Trend recently named her one of the state's "500 Most Influential Leaders” alongside fellow Albany leaders Scott Steiner, Barbara Rivera Holmes, Marion Fedrick, Stephen Dew and Andy Wulf; she serves on the Flint River Fresh, Communities in Schools, and Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy boards of directors, and she is a member of the Leadership Albany Class of 2023.
"My husband (William) and I were talking about this recently," Dyke said. "I feel that I have the opportunity to take all the things I've learned and bring them home to use here in Albany."
Dyke approaches her job, working with what she calls "multiple partners," based on what she said are "four essential pillars:" Recruiting industry, business recruitment and expansion, marketing and communications, and community outreach.
"One of the common misconceptions people have is that we have a lot of land to draw potential industry," she said. "We actually have only around 100 acres, and with a lot of business prospects looking for large parcels, our largest contiguous parcel has only 45 acres. So our first, most critical step is finding land. And we're trying to identify land not just in one part of the county. We have a large African-American population, and I understand the needs of south and east Albany.
"When I interviewed here, I made it clear that that was one of my priorities."
As for the land issue, Dyke said the SPLOST measure recently passed in the county includes a million dollars for possible development of an industrial park.
"I know this sounds funny, but $1 million is not a lot of money," she said. "Especially when prospects are looking for land with things like water, sewer, rail and infrastructure. We had Georgia Power to do a site analysis of land, and we've identified a couple of good prospects."
Dyke, who is from Albany, said she knew she was facing a challenge in the southwest Georgia hub.
"Businesses look at things like educational attainment, median household income," she said. "They look at work force turnaround. Those are issues.
"And when I talk about marketing our community, we've created tools to help in that area, especially with social media. But we can't overlook things like work force and race issues. That's where relationships become key."
But Dyke said she and her new staff are eager to play the hand they've been dealt.
"We're being very strategic," she said. "We've ID'd, and we're going after, industries and businesses that fit here. We're targeting those businesses and secondary businesses that serve them."
That, indeed sounds like a masterful master plan. The fruits of which are already paying dividends ... even if the community as a whole isn't aware. That bit of business, though, appears to be about to change.
