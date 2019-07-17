ALBANY – Gregory L. Elder Sr. has been named Chief of Police for the Albany State University Police Department. He took over the responsibilities of his new position on Monday.
Elder’s primary responsibility includes overseeing a team of officers and public safety professionals that provides 24/7 safety and protection on the ASU campus.
With more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement, Elder has comprehensive knowledge of current practices and methods, departmental policies and procedures, and court practices and procedures. He previously served as Chief of Public Safety at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Fla. He has also served in various law enforcement roles in the Albany community, including as Assistant Police Chief for ASU; a law enforcement instructor at Albany Technical College; and as a police lieutenant, sergeant and corporal with the Albany Police Department.
“I believe in making a difference through accountability and relationship building," Elder said in a news release sent to media by the university. "I am a proud product of Albany State University, and I understand the substance associated with affording all students a learning environment where they are directed using structure and consistency.
“Our department will be supervised by leaders who understand that the safety and education of our students is our top priority.”
Elder has studied and trained for more than 3,000 hours of general, specific and tactical law enforcement courses. He has also trained more than 1,000 sworn police officers in active shooter response training. As a pre-academy instructor, he maintained a 99% pass rate for police recruits in the highest profile areas (firearms qualification, emergency vehicle operator course and criminal law).
Elder earned a master’s degree in criminal justice from Troy University and a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Albany State University.