ellianos coffee.jpg

An Ellianos Coffee franchise officially started serving customers in Tifton this week.

 Special Photo

TIFTON -- A popular Southeast-based coffee franchise, Ellianos Coffee, officially started serving customers in Tifton this week. The drive-thru coffee shop is located at 148 S. Virginia Ave.

The new location is under the ownership of Clifton and Julie Mathews, existing Ellianos franchisees and owners of the company's Cordele store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.