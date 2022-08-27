TIFTON -- A popular Southeast-based coffee franchise, Ellianos Coffee, officially started serving customers in Tifton this week. The drive-thru coffee shop is located at 148 S. Virginia Ave.
The new location is under the ownership of Clifton and Julie Mathews, existing Ellianos franchisees and owners of the company's Cordele store.
"Julie and I could not be more excited to be part of the Tifton community," Clifton Mathews said. "We're now open and ready to serve Tifton the best cup of coffee around."
"We could not be more thrilled to see another location come to south Georgia," an Ellianos officials said of the now-opened location. "Our concept has already been well-received in the area, and we are confident that the Tifton community will fall in love with our high-quality products and excellent customer service."
The Ellianos menu boasts signature creations such as the Cookies and Cream Freezer, Tuscany Toffee Latte, or Venetian Vanilla Breve. Not forgetting non-coffee drinkers, Ellianos also offers fruit smoothies, flavored Red Bull Energy Drink concoctions called Red Bull Rushes, teas, and more. For those looking for something to eat with their morning cup of coffee or a midday snack, the popular coffee brand offers food items that include breakfast bowls with creamy grits, breakfast croissant sandwiches, cookies and much more.
Customers can follow Ellianos Coffee Tifton on Facebook and Instagram to receive updates on special promotions, and also follow Ellianos corporate on Facebook and Instagram.
Ellianos was founded in 2002 with the mission to serve "Italian quality at America's pace." Founders Scott and Pam Stewart have continued their work of expanding the franchise while making everyone feel like part of the family. The franchise is experiencing exponential growth but remains true to its core values and mission. There are currently 25 operating store locations, with more than 80 more in some stage of development.
In 2022, the Franchise Business Review named Ellianos a top franchise. In 2021, Entrepreneur Magazine named Ellianos on its top food franchise list. To learn more about Ellianos Coffee franchising opportunities, visit www.ellianos.com/franchising/.
