ATLANTA – Emory Transplant Center is making it easier for patients in south Georgia to access kidney and liver transplant services closer to home. Beginning Friday, Emory Transplant Center Thomasville will open its doors in Thomasville. The new clinic joins a network of Emory Transplant Center clinics located throughout the state in Acworth, Athens, Dublin and Savannah.
The Thomasville clinic will be located at the outpatient clinic on the first floor of Archbold Memorial Hospital, 915 Gordon Ave. Patients will be seen for kidney pre-transplant evaluations and kidney post-transplant follow-up visits beginning in December, and liver pre-transplant evaluations beginning in January 2020. The clinic will rotate its services every other month.
“We are fortunate to be able to collaborate with Archbold Memorial Hospital to provide a location for patients in need of kidney and liver transplant evaluations and post-kidney transplant care without making the drive to Atlanta,” Dr. Thomas Pearson, executive director of the Emory Transplant Center and Livingston Professor of Surgery in the Division of Transplantation, Department of Surgery at Emory, said in a news release. “We are excited that we can take our services into new communities to better assist patients.”
The Emory Transplant Center offers a full-service organ-transplantation program, providing clinical excellence and new transplant therapies for patients in need of heart, lung, kidney, liver and pancreas transplants. Based on Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network 2018 data, Emory Transplant Center ranks among the top 12 transplant programs in the nation for overall adult volume, performing more than 9,700 transplants to date.
For more information or to schedule an appointment at Emory Transplant Center, call 855-EMORY-TX (366-7989) or visit emoryhealthcare.org/transplant.