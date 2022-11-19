d-w 0.jpg

Dan Gillen speaks to members of the Exchange Club of Albany during a Veterans Day celebration.

 Special Photo: Exchange Club of Albany

ALBANY -- The Exchange Club of Albany honored veterans with a special program presented by Dan Gillan, who retired from the U.S. Marine Crops in 2009 after serving his country for 32 years of active duty.

Gillan currently is president and CEO of the Albany Area YMCA. He also serves as a permanent deacon at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church and is a fourth degree Knight of Columbus. Gillan also is a Scout Leader, chairman of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce's Military Affairs Committee and is a member of the Marine Corps League, Marine Corps Association, Marine Corps Aviation Association, and Military Officers Association of America.

Tags