Dougherty County Paramedic Candace Adams was recognized as the 2022 Exchange Club Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services Paramedic of the Year at the club's annual First Responders Recognition Program on Friday. Joining Adams at the ceremony was Dougherty County EMS Director Sam Allen.
ALBANY – The Exchange Club of Albany recognized Candace Adams as the 2022 Exchange Club Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services Paramedic of the Year at the club's annual First Responders Recognition Program on Friday.
Beginning her EMS career at Albany Technical College, Adams transitioned rapidly to an Advanced-EMT level and immediately began treating extremely serious patients in Dougherty County early on. In 2019, she obtained her Georgia Paramedic License and assumed a higher level of patient care.
In December of 2019, Adams found herself faced with providing a patient with STEMI medical care. The patient was discovered to have had 100 percent heart blockage in both the left anterior descending and the distal right coronary arteries. Receiving a heart catheterization, the patient was able to return home in just two days and later said she was extremely pleased with how Adams handled the call.
Recently, Adams responded to a shooting call just a few blocks from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. The gunshot victim was rapidly removed from their automobile and placed in the ambulance. From the time the call was received at 911 Dispatch and the patient delivered to Phoebe and placed in the Trauma Room was a total of 12 minutes.
Additionally, Adams goes above and beyond in providing quick response and efficient care, according to her supervisors. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in Dougherty County in March of 2020, she treated many positive cases, including delta and omicron patients. In fact, she worked all three county mass vaccination events and, due to the overload of citizens stepping up to receive the vaccines, she took a lane of traffic and administered vaccines. During the last vaccination event, she had a new hire trainee working with her.
During Adams’ career with Dougherty County EMS, she has responded and personally treated and cared for more than 5,253 patients. Recently, she was promoted to Paramedic Field Training Officer and is responsible for training and new hire staff orientation.
“Candace is highly respected by her peers in the EMS department and is always a positive individual,” Dougherty County EMS Director Sam Allen said. “She assumes many extra event duties as needed and never complains.”
Adams has been employed with Dougherty County EMS since March of 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.