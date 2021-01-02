ALBANY -- There will be no celebration, no handing out of some plaque or trophy for the sake of commemoration. Nor will there be any kind of official recognition that always seems to include a similar group of people.
But before the community officially put the wraps on 2020, The Albany Herald is unofficially/officially naming Phoebe Putney Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner its Southwest Georgian of the Year.
Steiner, who is coming up on his second anniversary as head of the local health system, stepping into the large shoes of past President/CEO Joel Wernick in March of 2019, has, by position, personality and indominable spirit, become the face of this region's battle against the coronavirus pandemic, no small responsibility in a community that was, early in the pandemic, among the hottest of virus hot spots in the entire world. Tirelessly -- at least from all outward appearances -- Steiner became that calm voice in the night, telling bedraggled health care workers at Phoebe and a frightened public to "Hang in there ... it's gonna be OK."
Others who had significant impacts on the community and the region, and who in their own right deserve recognition for their selfless contributions, include Phoebe physicians Dr. Steven Kitchen, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital's chief medical officer, and Phoebe Director of Emergency Medicine Dr. James Black; the entire staff at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital; Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson; Lee County High School football coach Dean Fabrizio, and Helping Hands Ending Hunger Albany coordinator Cathy Revell.
"Going through COVID as one of the few hot spots in the world -- certainly in America -- to see the surge so early, we kind of felt alone, from an industry standpoint," Steiner said in a Saturday interview. "Of course, it was not that way from a community standpoint; our community has been behind us from the beginning of this ordeal.
"We were in a position where you really couldn't look at an expanded picture. It was a matter of trying to get through the day. We were simply trying to answer the question 'How do we get to tomorrow?' It was, 'We'll deal with tomorrow tomorrow, right now let's just get through this day."
Steiner, who has an extensive background in health care administration, said he's convinced God placed him in semi-rural southwest Georgia and prepared him to help this community deal with and work its way through the virus that continues a renewed surge that has it on the verge of overwhelming many health care facilities, including Phoebe.
"I have been preparing for just this kind of disaster my whole career," Steiner said. "It's the kind of event that takes you through every emotion. You feel deflated, tired, you wring your hands with worry, but at the same time you're encouraged, inspired. It's the kind of event that, initially, you start to feel that there's no end in sight. Unfortunately, because of the recent surge, it's starting to feel that way again."
Still, Steiner says, there actually is an end in sight. When it comes, and how deeply residents are impacted, depends on how well they heed the recommendations of health care experts who are pleading for citizens to stay away from crowded events, to wear masks in public and to continue good hygiene practices like hand washing and social distancing.
"Before, in the early stages of the pandemic, there was a kind of ... well, despair is not quite the right word ... but there was an unknown," the health system CEO said. "Now that everyone knows what we have to do to stop the spread, we get this Thanksgiving surge and, where anger is too harsh a word, it's like 'damn it ... when will people listen?'
"With the vaccine, there's the glass-half-full of 60% of people who want to take it, and the 40% glass-half-empty of those who don't, and, sadly, a lot of it is based on politics. But we will get herd immunity. At some point everyone will either have, A, gotten the virus or, B, gotten the vaccine. The vaccine is great, but vaccinations are the answer."
Steiner admits that he'd like to "unplug," "get away for a few days to disconnect." But he says neither he nor Phoebe's hard-working staff has been worn down by the fight against the pandemic.
"Like everyone else, I'm ready for this to be over," he said. "But it hasn't worn me down. I'm confident in our staff and what they're capable of doing. I'm ready to take a breath and not feel like I have to be 'on,' as it's been for the last 10 months. But this is something I've been preparing for my whole career. Not everyone was made to do this. I was."
And, Steiner said, there's nowhere else he'd rather be doing it.
"This is as good as it gets when you talk about this kind of emergency, to partner with a community that supports you in every way," he said. "For me, it's a matter of trying to stay in the moment, to offer a positive note when you feel everything kind of collapsing around you. You have to have -- and I don't mind being -- the guy who says, 'It's gonna be OK.' Because, while there is still a ways to go, in the end it is going to be OK."
Black, Kitchen -- who ended his career at Phoebe with the end of 2020 -- and the Phoebe staff have, as Steiner said, been "on" without end since the pandemic spread rapidly in southwest Georgia in early March. With the pandemic raging and facing the most watched and contested election in American history, Nickerson and her staff in the Dougherty Elections office managed to get through the vote -- and a subsequent hand recount -- without serious incident.
Fabrizio, who has turned a baseball school that once was a laughingstock in football into a state powerhouse, had his Trojans within a break here or there of winning a third state title in four years, his team's play providing a welcome distraction to the virus. With schools forced to hold classes virtually, Revell and Helping Hands volunteers and corporate sponsors held food giveaways to help make sure students in the local public school system and their families had adequate nourishment during the pandemic.
