To the Editor of The Herald:
It seems to me that much of our conversation with others recently is an effort to change opinions. Speeches by politicians are most certainly made in an effort to influence our opinions. Unfortunately, much of the information we are given is false, and therefore, a lie. These are lies that we tell others and also tell ourselves. These lies are told in several ways.
First we exaggerate and embellish the facts. What was truth becomes a lie and the teller is a liar.
Secondly, mitigating factors or offsetting facts are left out. The information then becomes a partial truth, or a lie and the teller is a liar.
Thirdly, carelessly stating an untruth when one has not done due diligence to verify information is also a lie. Misquoting a source such as the Bible or the Constitution is an egregious lie, especially given the availability of these documents for review. Quoting another’s statement without clearly showing the context is a lie often used in politics.
Liars are advertisers, politicians, Democrats, Republicans, never-Trumpers, Trump apologists, and you and me. When I hear such a lie and agree, accept, or fail to disagree or to express doubt, then I participate in that lie. Be careful what you say and more careful what you hear and accept.
Eugene C. Clark
Albany
