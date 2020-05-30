ALBANY – Community Capital Bancshares Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary AB&T, announced the election of F. Faison Middleton IV as vice chairman of its board of directors for the coming year, at the company’s annual meeting on May 20.
Middleton, an attorney and managing partner at Albany’s Watson Spence LLP, has served on the board for a number of years and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role.
A native Albanian, Middleton attended Westover High School and Emory University before graduating cum laude from the Georgia State University College of Law, where he served as managing editor of the Georgia State University Law Review.
In 2003, Middleton left the partnership of McKenna, Long and Aldridge in Atlanta to return to his hometown to practice law and raise his budding family.
Since returning to southwest Georgia, Middleton has been active in the community, having served on numerous nonprofit boards, including the Lily Pad center and the Albany Museum of Art, as well as serving on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce and the Flint RiverQuarium. He is also a 2005-06 graduate of Leadership Albany.
Additionally, Middleton has long been involved at the state level, having been appointed in 2010 by then-Gov. Sonny Perdue to serve on the Georgia Student Finance Commission, a position he continued under Gov. Nathan Deal. A graduate of Leadership Georgia in 2007, Middleton served on that organization’s Board of Trustees from 2008-2010.
“We’re so pleased to have Faison serving as vice chairman of our board,” AB&T Chairman/President/CEO Luke Flatt said. “He has been a long-time supporter of AB&T and our vision to provide the gold standard in community banking to the Albany community. Faison’s wealth of knowledge and experience, along with his true passion for this community and the state of Georgia as a whole, make him an invaluable part of our company’s success. We shall continue to rely on his advice and counsel as the years unfold.”
Middleton and his wife Kari have two sons and attend St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in downtown Albany.
