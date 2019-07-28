TIFTON — Seven classes offered in Moultrie by Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College still have spaces available for the 2019 fall semester.
Moultrie Site Director Jena Willis said the classes include American Literature, Human Communication, College Algebra, Composition I, United States History, Introduction to Sociology, and Principles of Biology I with lab.
Willis said ABAC is also offering English 1101 at Colquitt County High School for dual-enrolled students. Spots are available in this class as well.
Orientation for new students will be held on Aug. 6 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Payment for the fall term is due by 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 6. The fall semester begins Aug. 13 and ends Dec. 3.
New students can contact Ann-Marie Dabdoub at adabdoub@abac.edu. For advising and scheduling needs, contact Willis at jwillis@abac.edu or at (229) 891-7235.