turner murder.jpg

Tracey Laster of Turner County, the sister of murder victim Crystal Richardson, said she hopes for a new trial and new evidence in her sister's case.

 Special Photo: Wiregrass Farmer

ASHBURN -- A young woman was murdered in Turner County in the 1980s, and her killer has yet to be brought to justice.

Crystal Richardson -- her tombstone identifies her as Crystal C. Martin -- was found dead in the Sugar Hill neighborhood. She was stabbed, and her body was found on Josella Road. Some 12 years later, charges were filed against three men. One was brought to trial, twice. Both trials ended in hung juries.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.