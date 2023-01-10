Hay contest

Middle or high school students who like to draw are encouraged to enter the 2023 Georgia Farm Bureau Middle School Bookmark or High School Art Contests for the chance to win cash prizes.

The Georgia Farm Bureau Middle School Bookmark Contest is open to all public, private and home-schooled 6th-, 7th- and 8th-grade students statewide. The 10 GFB district winners of the bookmark contest will receive $100 each and compete for the state prize of $150. The winner of the Dougherty County Farm Bureau Essay Contest will receive $50.

