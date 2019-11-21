ALBANY – As Georgia’s fall harvest season winds down and we prepare for Thanksgiving, Dougherty County Farm Bureau plans to join in the celebration of Farm-City Week Friday-Thanksgiving day.
Farm-City Week highlights the relationship between Georgia farmers and their partners in urban areas who prepare, transport, market and retail the food and fiber that farmers grow for consumers. Kiwanis International began Farm-City Week in 1955 to increase the understanding of the partnership between urban and rural residents.
Farm days at schools, farm tours, banquets and mayoral proclamations are just a few of the activities county Farm Bureaus will hold in communities across Georgia as their schedules allow to mark this annual event.
To celebrate Farm-City Week, the Dougherty County Farm Bureau will have an office display showcasing Georgia’s diverse agriculture. Volunteers will read to classes at a local preschool to teach them about the importance of farming, and in return, the students have colored thank you letters to give to our local farmers in appreciation for all they do to feed and clothe us.
“It takes teamwork to stock our stores with food and clothes,” Dougherty County Farm Bureau President Laney Wooten said in a news release. “Georgia farmers work year-round to grow cotton and produce the delicious beef, chicken, peanuts, milk, pecans, fruits and vegetables that we all love to eat. Then, employees of agribusiness companies work to prepare, market and transport the food and clothes to stores for consumers. It takes all of us to feed and clothe America.”
Agriculture is Georgia’s largest economic sector, and that status depends on the cooperation between farmers and their partners in town such as their bankers, extension agents, equipment and supply salesmen.
In 2017, food and fiber production plus the related industries involved with processing and delivering products to consumers contributed $73.7 billion to Georgia’s economy according to the University of Georgia Center for Agribusiness and Economic Development. Agriculture and its related industries also contributed 392,400 jobs in Georgia in 2017.
According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, in 2017 Georgia farmers led the nation in producing broilers, peanuts and pecans. Georgia ranked second in the U.S. for production of cotton lint and seed and third for watermelons. Georgia ranked in the Top 10 for production of bell peppers, cantaloupes, cucumbers, tobacco, blueberries, cabbage, eggs, onions, squash, peaches, snap beans and sweet corn.
In 2017, the Top 10 commodities grown in Georgia were broilers, cotton, eggs, peanuts, timber, beef, greenhouse plants, pecans, dairy and horses.
Farm-City Week is a great time to discuss how the economy impacts farmers and consumers. When you look at the price of groceries, note that in 2017 farmers received on average 14.6 cents out of every dollar spent on food at home and away from home, USDA statistics show. The rest of the dollar goes to wages and materials for food preparation, marketing, transportation and distribution, all of which have increased in price, too.
In 2018, Americans spent an average of 9.7% of their disposable personal incomes on food, the USDA reports, which is less than any other country spends. America’s healthy, safe and consistent food supply is so affordable thanks to the production and delivery partnership between farmers and urban businesses.
Founded in 1937, Georgia Farm Bureau is the state’s largest general farm organization. Its volunteer members actively participate in activities that promote agriculture awareness to their non-farming neighbors. For more information about agriculture, visit www.gfb.org, like Georgia Farm Bureau on Facebook or follow on Twitter at @GaFarmBureau.