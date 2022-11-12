ALBANY -- It became a lot more convenient -- and a lot less expensive -- for the Columbus-based Feeding the Valley Food Bank to feed the hungry in Dougherty and other southwest Georgia counties on Wednesday.
Feeding the Valley's newly opened facility at 1706 Ledo Road brought its cold food storage space online Wednesday which will allow the facility to house thousands of pounds of food a day while waging its fight against hunger in 17 Georgia counties.
A $190,000 donation by UnitedHealthCare to the nonprofit allowed for the completion of the facility that, with the cold storage area, now measures 5,000 square feet.
Feeding the Valley serves an area with a population of 550,000, of which 115,000 are food insecure. Six of the top 10 counties in the service area have the highest level of food insecurity in the state.
“With the huge cold-storage units, we’ll be able to provide a lot of healthier foods, lean meats, vegetables,” food bank President and CEO Frank Sheppard told a group in Albany last week.
Now that the cold storage units are completed, individual meals that are prepared in Columbus for distribution in the southern counties can be refrigerated or frozen and shipped on a schedule of every several days instead of daily, cutting down on transportation costs, Feeding the Valley officials said.