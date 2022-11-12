ALBANY -- It became a lot more convenient -- and a lot less expensive -- for the Columbus-based Feeding the Valley Food Bank to feed the hungry in Dougherty and other southwest Georgia counties on Wednesday.

Feeding the Valley's newly opened facility at 1706 Ledo Road brought its cold food storage space online Wednesday which will allow the facility to house thousands of pounds of food a day while waging its fight against hunger in 17 Georgia counties.

Tags