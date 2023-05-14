ALBANY -- Will some popular restaurant be able to halt the "Culinary Gangster's" reign? Have any new businesses or professionals moved onto the local scene and resonated with a large enough group of followers to surprise established peers?
Those questions and many many more will be answered Sunday, May 21 at Albany's Hasan Temple as The Albany Herald unveils the winners of its 2023 Readers Choice Awards. The fun afternoon kicks off at 3 p.m.
Tens of thousands of votes have been cast and counted in dozens of categories in an effort to determine southwest Georgia favorites.
"We couldn't do this event without the support of our community," Herald Retail Sales Manager Heather Harrison said. "So we want the community to join us as we celebrate the winners among the Best of the Best in southwest Georgia. The $10 entry fee includes a raffle ticket to enter and win some awesome gifts from our amazing sponsors: Bottoms Up!, Mi Casa, Books a Million, Soothe, 8 Mile Customs, Deb's Curbside Cupcakes, DJ Planet X Industries, the city of Albany and more.
"Only 300 VIP tickets are available, and they allow holders to enjoy delicious catering from award-winning Southern Elegance catering and include extra raffle and drink tickets. We sold out of VIP tickets last year, so be sure to get yours early. Tickets can be purchased online at https://scnitickets.com/e/2023-readers-choice-awards."
In addition to recognition of Readers Choice Award winners and elegant food for VIP ticket holders, the celebration will include food, local vendors, live music, crafters, businesses, raffles and giveaways. Music will be provided by the Lovves, one of five finalists in the Readers Choice local Musical Group category.
A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to the winning nonprofit to further their mission of providing for those in need in southwest Georgia communities.
Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are still available, so interested businesses may contact an Albany Herald sales rep or reach out to Harrison at Heather.harrison@albanyherald.com or call (229) 291-6077.
With tens of thousands of votes determining the outcome, there are sure to be some surprises among this year's Readers Choice winners.
