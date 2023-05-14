ALBANY -- Will some popular restaurant be able to halt the "Culinary Gangster's" reign? Have any new businesses or professionals moved onto the local scene and resonated with a large enough group of followers to surprise established peers?

Those questions and many many more will be answered Sunday, May 21 at Albany's Hasan Temple as The Albany Herald unveils the winners of its 2023 Readers Choice Awards. The fun afternoon kicks off at 3 p.m.

