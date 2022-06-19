Along with the overall Woman of the Year coronation, some of the community’s most amazing women will be honored in a number of categories as best in their respective fields. More than 20,000 votes were cast during the second Woman of the Year competition. The finalists in each category can be found by accessing AlbanyHerald.com.
Taylor is a specialist with Albany Recreation and Parks; Sanders is a social worker with the Phoebe Putney Health System, and Knighton is a therapist and the owner of NOVA Counseling.
Winners in all categories will be announced and celebrated at Pretoria Fields Taproom June 26 from 3-6 p.m. Limited VIP and general admission tickets are still available for purchase. Local vendors, crafters and raffles will be available during the event, from which a potion of the proceeds will be donated to Liberty House of Albany
“Please get your tickets early to avoid wait times,” Herald Retail Sales Manager Heather Harrison said. “We are still accepting sponsors, vendors and gift donors for the event. If you would like more information on how you can help celebrate all of these amazing women, contact me at (229) 291-6077 or email Heather.Harrison@albanyherald.com or call Phil Cody at (229) 347-2849 or email Phil.Cody@albanyherald.com.”
The initial winner of the Woman of the Year event was Makeba Wright.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.